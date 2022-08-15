Police have arrested and charged Adroy Mc Dowall, 20years old labourer of Layou with the offence of Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly without lawful excuse damaged one (1) glass sliding window valued at $400.00 ECC by smashing same with his hand –the property of a 57years old labourer of the same address.

According to a release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the incident occurred on August 11th in Layou at about 3:00 p.m.

Mc Dowall is expected to appear at the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Police have also arrested and charged Najee Berkley, 24 year old Labourer of Layou with the offence of Actual Bodily Harm.

According to investigation, the accused allegedly assaulted a 26 years old labourer of the same address by slamming him to the ground causing Actual Bodily Harm.

According to police, the incident occurred in Layou at about 10:50 p.m on May 20th of this year.

Berkley is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.