The Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) has placed a poultry farm in Blue Creek Village, northwest of the country, under quarantine after detecting the Avian Influenza in its animals.

Avian flu or Bird flu is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can affect humans.

BAHA said that the farm currently houses over 25, 000 chickens and containment measures are being put in place to restrict poultry products exiting the Blue Creek Community.

A BAHA statement said that this is being done to ensure that the poultry industry is being protected against further introductions of the disease. Other measures being carried out include the implementation of movement control of live birds, eggs, and litter.