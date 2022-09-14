Teenage artiste, Ky-Yah Roderigues, is on a mission to help children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by ensuring that they get at least one healthy meal each school day.

On Monday, 12 September, Roderigues visited the Diamonds Government School and sponsored four (4) students on the feeding program at the school for the first term of the school year. She presented a cheque to the school’s principal, Mrs.Sharon Hopson. The funds were raised from the sale of promotional key rings for her first single, called ‘Friends’.

The song, which was released on 22 June, was written by gospel artist Hayden Billingy and Produced by the Melisizwe Brothers’ Gold Mind Program. At the launch of the new single Roderigues had expressed her desire to create music that will generate a positive change in the world. One of the ways she has chosen to do so is by giving back to those who are in need.

While visiting the school on Monday, the 16-year-old fifth former of the St. Vincent Girls High School, performed ‘The Climb’ by Mile Cyrus and encouraged the young students to believe in themselves and their dreams and to be strong whenever things get difficult. “Keep the faith,” she urged. “Always speak to God. Put God first always, okay. With Him you can do anything; anything is possible!

She also told the students that they will be successful in the future. “You guys know that. You know lawyers, prime ministers soon…So keep working. Believe in yourself and you can do it!”

Roderigues thanked her supporter s for helping to make the sponsorship possible because they purchased her ‘Friends’ key rings.