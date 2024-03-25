Former President of the United States, Bill Clinton is in Guyana for a two-day visit to participate in a forum, focused on strengthening partnership and investment opportunities within the region.

Mr. Clinton will be participating in the United Caribbean Forum, which is organised by the Dominican Republic Chamber of Commerce in Guyana.

Other participants include Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest Dr Peter Ramsaroop and key players in the private sector.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Guyana, Ernesto Torres-Pereyra said President Clinton has expressed keen interest in attaining first-hand knowledge of the development that is taking place in Guyana.