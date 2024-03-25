Work on the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium is set to continue throughout 2024.

The facility will soon boast a Warm-up track, Locker rooms, Male and Female showers and an administrative block.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program said that the Warm-up track will reduce some of the daily traffic on the main track for those athletes training or ordinary citizens who utilize the track for exercise.

Minister Gonsalves said lighting will be installed along with additional seating on the opposite side of the track and provisions for videographers and media personnel.

“On Hero’s Day, on the 14th, I was on the site with the winning contractor, Fraser Construction, marking out where they’re going to place the locker rooms, the showers for the boys and girls, and the administrative facilities where you’ll have an anti -doping room where the various truck officials will sit and all the rest of it.

Other things that will take place this year are additional seating on the opposite side of the track from where the bleachers currently are, and lighting. There are two lighting companies that are currently preparing bids for us.” He said,

4.5 million dollars have been allocated to the project as well as additional resources from the Saudi Fund for Development as it enters its third phase.

The finance minister said that the Government has a vision to make the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium a World Class facility and an attraction in the region but there are several improvements that must be made before it gets there.