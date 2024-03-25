The Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today as part of a global programme to commemorate the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

The UWI said that the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade has been observed annually on March 25, since 2007.

It is dedicated to honouring and remembering the victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, which enslaved over 13 million Africans for more than 400 years. The day also aims to raise awareness about the dangers of racism and prejudice.

Professor Beckles is a renowned public activist in social justice and minority empowerment.

He is also the chairman of the Caribbean Community [CARICOM] Commission on Reparation and Social Justice and a United Nations committee official.