President of the United States Joe Biden has warned that he will protect America against Chinese threats to its sovereignty and singled out China’s President Xi Jinping during his State of the Union address.

Biden called out China on Tuesday before millions of viewers in the US and around the world as diplomatic tensions with China soar and new details emerge of an expansive Chinese balloon surveillance program.

According to CNN, Biden said in his speech in the House of Representatives that he had told China’s President that the US seeks “competition, not conflict.” But he also said that US investments in its alliances, military and advanced technologies meant that America was now in its strongest position in decades to compete with China and defend its interests.

Moments later, Biden specifically named President Xi Jinping, as he slammed autocracies and argued for the superiority of democracies.