Employees of Barbados’ state owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) have been warned that salaries may not be paid on time going forward.

In a memo issued on Monday, February 6, chief executive officer of the CBC, Sanka Price advised all staff to “plan accordingly” as salary payments may be late in February and the months ahead. He explained that this was due to the CBC’s financial issues, which have been ongoing for several months.

“I can assure you that this consistency in salary payments as scheduled remains the Corporation’s objective, however the challenging financial environment that has increasingly been impacting the Corporation’s cash flow has now become acute. As a consequence, the potential exists for our salaries to be late this month and in the months ahead.” He said.

The CBC CEO indicated that since assuming his post on June 15, 2020, his top priority has been ensuring salaries were paid on time, but the Corporation’s worsening cash flow problems, has resulted in the possibility of wages being paid late.