Reggae icon Beres Hammond has been named as a recipient of the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters by The University of the West Indies, Mona, at this year’s annual graduation ceremony set for November 4, 2023.

Beres Hammond is among four recipients who are to receive honorary degrees.

The reggae singer was also honored earlier this year by the Caribbean Music Awards with the Elite Icon Award this year.

Beres Hammond is one of the most recognized names and voices in Jamaican music history.

His brand over lovers’ rock music spans over five decades, earning him the title of King of Lovers Rock, the R&B version of reggae.

Born in Annotto Bay, Jamaica, in 1955, Beres Hammond rose to fame in the early 1970s and quickly established himself as a powerful voice in the vibrant reggae community of the 70s and 80s. After a short stint as the lead singer of the group Zap Pow, Hammond recorded and released his solo debut album, Soul Reggae, in 1976. The album spawned hits like “My Whole World” and “Got to Get Away.”