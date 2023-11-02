St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the most diverse tourism destination in the Caribbean.

This is according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James during 2023 Tourism Month message.

He acknowledged the work done by tourism stakeholders to recover from various challenges faced in order to ensure the quality SVG’s tourism product is maintained.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins with our Caribbean tourism partners as we celebrate Caribbean tourism month. We have had our share of challenges, from a global health pandemic, to the explosive eruption of our La Soufriere volcano. We have worked with stakeholders over the last couple months to have a full recovery of our tourism product, this is the Caribbean’s most diverse tourism destination. We welcome you to enjoy St. Vincent and the Grenadines and most importantly, we welcome all stakeholders to work together as we build and transform our tourism product as one of the leading Caribbean destinations,” he said.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed its first cruise call of the 2023/2024 season, with the over 3600 capacity ship Brittania.