There is outrage in Belize following the death of Derrick Uh who was arrested and allegedly left for hours in a police van and later found dead.

It is reported Uh, 20, a resident of Cristo Rey, was arrested on Sunday at a party around 1 am. According to reports, instead of being taken to the Corozal Police Station, it is alleged he was forgotten in the back of a police van for 14 hours.

He was discovered dead later that day in the van around 3 pm after an officer came across a foul scent.

Prime Minister of Belize John Briceno who described the incident as a tragedy beyond comprehension, said he too like the rest of the nation demands full answers.

Belize’s Opposition leader Shyne Barrow in a statement said someone must be held accountable for the death of Derrick Uh.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Party (UDP) has also called for a transparent and impartial investigation into the death of young Derrick Uh.