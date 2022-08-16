General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU), David Massiah, says he will continue seeking a meeting with Cleveland Seaforth, the court appointed administrator for the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT (1974) limited.

Earlier this month, the trade unionist said among the issues to be discussed will be the decision by the shareholder governments to liquidate the company that owes millions of dollars to former employees who were dismissed last year.

In a letter to Massiah, dated August 11, Seaforth said “discussions held by Heads of Government are separate and apart from the Court- Appointed Administration Process, hence the Administrator may not be fully aware of all the matters discussed at such meetings”.

In addition Seaforth said that the “matter of the liquidation of LIAT (1974) Limited is one that must be addressed by the Courts of Antigua and Barbuda and not a Liquidator, subsequently appointed”.

He said once he “has been fully informed” on the issue, a date and rime for a meeting with the union will be communicated.