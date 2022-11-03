Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been shot and wounded in the leg in an attack on his protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad.

A senior aide told AFP news agency it was “an attempt to kill him”, but police are yet to confirm that he was the target.

Members of his PTI party said another four people were hurt in the shooting.

Mr Khan, 70, was leading the march on the capital Islamabad to demand snap elections after he was ousted in April.

The former prime minister was seen being taken to a hospital in Lahore. A party spokesman said he had been hit in the shin.

Another party leader, provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid, said Mr Khan was in a stable condition.