The beef between Rick Ross and Drake has now been taken to social media.

For the past few days, Rozay has been mocking Toronto rapper after his unexpected Diss track gained popularity.

On Tuesday, Drake shared a screenshot of a direct message he sent the MMG rapper on insta criticizing Rozay for their net worth difference and labeled him a “worker” for Belaire.

Rozay was made fun of by Drake, who called him a turkey and said he ought to have asked for a different feature.

Additionally, Ross has been criticized by Drake’s supporters, who labelled him as “ungrateful” since he has received several hits because of Drizzy.