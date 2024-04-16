Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has put out an offer to persons looking for lands to farm on.

The Prime Minister said anyone interested in having five acres of land to plant produce on can reach out to him and he will make lands available to them to work on for just one dollar a year.

“Any two, three, four, five young people, or not so young persons, who want five acres of land to work, I have some lands out in the country, I let them work it for themselves. All they have to do, I’ll have an agreement with them, they have pay me just one dollar for the whole year, with that agreement, because I want nothing what you have, because, and I don’t want it to be on it without the agreement to think it’s your land, it is my own, but I allow you to use it,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves first offered his personal lands for agricultural use on October 16th of last year.

However, he said that that no one had taken him up on the offer at that time.

Prime Minister Gonsalves offers his personals for use for agricultural purposes.