Andy Murray has been named on the entry list for the French Open, but fellow Briton Emma Raducanu is not yet assured of a place in the draw.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, 36, ruptured ankle ligaments at the Miami Open last month.

Raducanu missed the last eight months of 2023 but has a protected ranking of 103 and is the fifth alternate.

If she does not make the main draw because of withdrawals, she will need a wildcard or to come through qualifying.

The French Open starts on 26 May.