Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves recently announced that a relief package and waivers will be offered to vendors in Kingstown, set to be announced on March 1, 2024.

Many merchants and enterprises in the area already pay a nominal rent to the Kingstown Town Board (KTB), which contributes to the city’s order and cleanliness.

The KTB’s “Kingstown Clean-up” campaign launched last year helped to streamline vending activity, benefiting both buyers and sellers.

During the project’s early stages, a review of the arrears owed by vendors to the KTB was conducted, and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves directed officials to conduct a comprehensive examination of the amount owed.

The finance minister has indicated that the review is almost complete, and a statement outlining the relief package for vendors will be made in March.