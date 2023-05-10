Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is challenging tourism stakeholders to take control of their destiny.

Delivering the feature address at the Caribbean Travel Forum at Sandals Hotel in Barbados on Tuesday, Mottley challenged the attendants to become shapers rather than takers.

In doing so, she challenged them to form a major Caribbean tour operator rather than depend on foreigners.

“Emancipate yourself from the mental slavery that sees you being a taker rather than a shaper. Nothing should stop you from leaving this country without agreeing to form a major Caribbean tour operator that is capable of marketing the Caribbean,” she said to those in attendance.

Mottley said for the region, which is the most mature tourism destination in the world, there is a need to play an active role in determining our future.