With farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines still feeling the effects of the 2023 dry season, the Ministry of Agriculture has stepped in to provide the necessary support.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar while speaking on radio this week discussed the support being provided to farmers during the period.

“We are now taking water to several farms, we’re now taking grass to several farms so that the animals could be fed, and I want to encourage the farmers who are listening to be engaged in the process, to speak to your extension officers, and if these conditions, if they continue, we will have to expand the program whereby we will have to do zonal distribution,” The Agriculture Minister said.

Historically, the dry season has been experienced from December to May and the rainy season from June to November.