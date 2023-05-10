Police in Grenada say a 43-year-old woman who failed to pay an EC$25,000 fine for violating the 2013 Electronic Crimes Act, has been jailed.

They said Mazenga John from Grenada’s western parish of St Mark was committed to prison to serve a term of 11 months and seven days for non-payment of the fine, after having been convicted for the offense of Violation of Privacy.

She was convicted for using a social media platform to share a sexual-related video after a complaint was filed by a female. She was found guilty, and the magistrate ordered that she pay a fine of $25,000 by February 2023, or spend one year in prison.

John at the time of the conviction in February 2020 was employed as a store clerk.

Violation of Privacy carries the maximum penalty of EC$200,000 in fine or imprisonment for three years, or both fine and imprisonment.

“Up to the time of her imprisonment, she had paid only EC$600,” a police statement said.

Grenada’s Electronic Crimes Act defines Violation of Privacy as knowingly or without lawful excuse or justification, captures, publishes, or transmits the image of a private area of a person without his or her consent, under circumstances violating the privacy of that person.