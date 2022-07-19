Western Europe faces more sweltering temperatures on Tuesday as a ferocious heatwave heads north.

The UK hit its highest ever temperature of 39.1C, according to provisional Met Office figures, with forecasters expecting more than 40C later.

Extreme heat warnings were issued in France while northern Spain saw temperatures of 43C on Monday.

Deadly wildfires in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Two people were killed by forest fires in Spain’s north-western Zamora region and trains in the area were halted because of fire near the tracks. An elderly couple died while trying to escape fires in northern Portugal.

Several parts of France saw their hottest-ever days with the western city of Nantes recording 42C, the national weather office said.

Wildfires in recent days forced more than 30,000 people to flee, with emergency shelters set up for evacuees. A zoo with 1,000 animals was among the areas evacuated.