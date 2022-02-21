The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the economy in Antigua and Barbuda is “rebounding” from the COVID-19 pandemic and is projecting economic growth of seven per cent this year.

Real GDP growth is estimated at 4.8 per cent in 2021, following a sharp contraction of 20.2 per cent in 2020,” according to the Deputy IMF Division Chief, who led a virtual delegation to the island.

In a statement following the visit, it was said that a sustained recovery in tourism and construction activity is expected to underpin real output growth of seven per cent this year.

“Two-thirds of the population has been fully vaccinated, which is among the highest rates in the Caribbean. However, a prolonged pandemic, due to the emergence of new virus variants, and supply chain disruptions could put a drag on the recovery at the same time as wage and price pressures build.” The IMF’s statement read.

The IMF official said that the Gaston Browne government is determined to meet the targets under its medium-term fiscal strategy to bring public debt-to-GDP to fewer than 70 per cent by 2030.