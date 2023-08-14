Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated that the action taken by the Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority at Brighton beach was unauthorized.

The Prime Minister made this point clear during a call to WE FM’s Issue at Hand program on Sunday. During his call he debunked claims that there had been meetings held on the removal of structures, saying that they were simply not true.

“…minutes from meetings with the Parks Authority dealt with removal of Huffles—not true, they had a discussion but not about the removal. In any case, the actions by persons acting through national Parks and Beaches, that action was unauthorized, and indeed they had no authority otherwise to do it, apart from the fact that no decision was taken. But even within the legal framework that’s the business for the planning authority to deal with,” he said.

On Thursday, July 20th, members of the public were made aware of a demolition exercise being carried out at the beach after a live video posted on Huffle’s Ranch Facebook page showed men removing benches, structures, painted rocks and other materials from the beach which had been erected by Huffle.

Prime Minister Gonsalves in a prior interview pledged “appropriate compensation” to Elroy “Huffles” Arthur for the losses he incurred, promising that the beautification project will not only be rebuilt but also improved.