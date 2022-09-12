Antigua’s Director of Education, Clare Browne, says talks are underway to expand the foreign language curriculum in schools – one that will see Mandarin being taught in other schools besides the Sir Novelle Richards Academy, which to date is the only public school in the country that has an official Mandarin department.

According to Browne, the missing element is the number of teachers in that field in Antigua.

“We have to have Mandarin teachers to spread it across all the 13 public secondary schools that we have. At this time, we have not had, at least I do not know of any application that has come before us for teaching Mandarin and so, once we are able to find teachers,” Browne said.

He explained that there should be at least two to three Mandarin teachers, depending on the size of the school.

Due to this need, the director made a call for persons interested in teaching the language to apply at Ministry of Education.