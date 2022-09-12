As part of his 2022 round of Country Outreach Missions, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Timothy N.J. Antoine will stop in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from 12 to 16 September.

Antoine will begin his engagements by discussing key issues with Prime Minister, the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, and Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves.

In the afternoon of today, 12 September, a delegation of the ECCB will visit C.W. Prescod Primary School, an ECCB Mentorship School.

ECCB’s Primary School Mentorship Programme was launched 15 years ago, in October 2007.

Students in Grades 4 – 6 from eight primary schools – one in each ECCB member country – are provided mentorship and financial education during their last three years of primary school.

A courtesy call will be paid by the Governor and his delegation on September 14 to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General.

The Governor and his team will then present the ECCU’s performance and prospects to the Cabinet of Ministers.

On the same day, the delegation will meet with Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Dr. Godwin Friday.