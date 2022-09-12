Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this academic year.

Holness acknowledged that there have been concerns and complaints about the programme.

However, he urged school administrators and the ministry to cooperate to make the programme successful.

“There are some genuine concerns about it, because there has always been a traditional sixth form, and how does this traditional sixth form which is well-established compare to the additional two years,” Holness shared.

According to Jamaica’s Prime Minister, it is important to get more children enrolled in school and “keep them there as long as you can”.

The intention of the new sixth form programme is to offer students who complete grade 11 an opportunity to enroll and engage in skills-based or other academic-related courses alongside the traditional sixth form curriculum where the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) is offered.