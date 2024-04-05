A 21-year-old man is now in His Majesty’s Prison in Antigua, on remand for the alleged murder of another youngster.

Denris Josiah is believed to have killed 23-year-old Ricaldo Joseph during an altercation on March 30.

The two Old Road residents reportedly got into a fight at a bar, and the situation reportedly escalated when one of them grabbed a cutlass, resulting in fatal injuries to Joseph’s head, neck, and arms.

A 19-year-old male who attempted to intervene also sustained chop wounds to his wrist. Joseph was pronounced dead the morning after the incident, becoming the country’s third murder victim for the year.

Meanwhile, the teenager remains hospitalised for serious injuries and has reportedly already undergone two surgeries.

Josiah appeared in the District B Magistrate’s court this morning and was remanded pending the outcome of the matter.