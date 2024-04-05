A Press Conference for the Launch of child abuse awareness and prevention month’s of activities which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room this week.

The launch heard remarks from Minister of National Mobilization, Orando Brewster and Permanent Secretary for Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, and Youth Mrs. Merissa Finch-Burke in addition to ACP Bailey from the Royal SVG Police Force and Ms LaBorde from the Preschool Association. It also saw performances from children of different schools.

The Child Development Division within the Ministry of National Mobilisation is commemorating Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month under the theme: “Don’t let abuse be your child’s story: Make a change. End child abuse”.

On Wednesday 3rd April a pre-launch was held with Cabinet Members to join in solidarity to promote the month of activities and the launch of the “Blue Fridays” Campaign.