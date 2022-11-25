France’s National Assembly has backed a bid to enshrine the right to abortion in the constitution, prompted largely by increased restrictions elsewhere.

Lawmakers voted by a large majority to include a clause guaranteeing “the effectiveness and equal access to the right to end pregnancy voluntarily”.

Left-wing MP Mathilde Panot, who is behind the change, said it was to protect against the “backsliding” seen in the US and Poland.

But the bill will face a tough passage.

Last month the upper house, the Senate, rejected a similar proposal and is thought unlikely to back the new amendment. Right-wing parties – which dominate the Senate – argue that abortion rights are not under threat in France.

A change of constitution would also have to go to a referendum, although opinion polls suggest more than 80% of French voters are behind it.