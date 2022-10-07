A presiding judge in Jamaica will have the authority to prescribe whether a defendant who is granted bail should wear an electronic tracking device or ankle bracelet when the new Bail Act 2022 takes effect.

The Act also states the circumstances under which a defendant may be denied bail, including those who commit murder, and if the crime was committed in certain places such as within a Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO).

Jamaica’s Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, tabled the long-awaited Bill that will give rise to the new Bail Act in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Section 8 (5c) of the Bill stipulates “the wearing by the defendant of an electronic tracking device to allow for the monitoring of the movements of the defendant, being a device in accordance with such specifications and characteristics as shall be prescribed”.

