The mother of a teenage girl who died during protests in Iran has accused authorities of murdering her daughter.

In a video sent to US-funded Radio Farda, Nasrin Shakarami said she had seen injuries on her daughter’s body which contradict an official statement.

Authorities say Nika Shakarami, 16, appears to have been thrown from a building, possibly by workmen.

Meanwhile, an official forensic report has said a woman whose death sparked the protests died from ill health.

The family of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, say she died as a result of being beaten by morality police.

She was detained on 13 September in Tehran for allegedly breaking the strict law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf.

The police denied that she was mistreated and said she suffered a heart attack.