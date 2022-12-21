The Ripple EFFXEP, the latest project from Dancehall artist Alkaline, failed to debut on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart after the album’s first sales tracking week.

Alkaline’s EP, released on December 9th via Autobamb Records, sold 600 units in sales and streaming in the United States during its first week of release.

This included 374,000 in on-demand audio streaming in the US.

The EP featured six new tracks: Brawlin, Espn, Deven Affi Try, Energy, Cuttn Table, and Best.

It was executively produced by the deejay’s sister and manager, Kereena Beckford, who enlisted track producers Autobamb, Studio Vibes, Samuel Conturo, Esron Spielberg, and Clap Seven Records.

In 2016, Alkaline’s debut album had sold 741 units in the US during its first week and went on to top the Billboard Reggae Charts that April. In 2021, his sophomore album Top Prize spent one week at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, after it moved 2,957 units during its first week of release.

Alkaline, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Monday December 19th, is best known for his songs Fleek, Ride On Me, Things Take Time, Pretty Girl Team, Formula, Spoil You, and Champion Boy.