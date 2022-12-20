While discussing St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ advancement on education, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves noted that the number of scholarships being offered to Vincentians to be increased in 2023.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the 20 annual scholarships provided by the republic of China (Taiwan) will be increased to 30. The Prime Minister added that scholarship offerings from Morocco will also be improved.

“On the ground, over 1,000 Vincentians are doing degrees on the ground, apart from a number who are doing degrees overseas, either what we’re paying for or what we get scholarships for from other Governments like those in Taiwan; and from next year, the twenty annual scholarships which we get from Taiwan, we’re going to get thirty from next year—the Moroccan scholarships which we weren’t taking up, because the conditions were not good, they’re giving us on proper conditions now, twenty of them, from next year,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister said he is expected to visit Morocco in late January 2023 to sign on to several agreements that had been discussed with a local delegation.