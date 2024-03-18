World number two Carlos Alcaraz defended his Indian Wells title with a straight-set win over Daniil Medvedev in a repeat of last year’s final.

20-year-old Alcaraz beat the Russian world number four to claim his first title since Wimbledon in July.

The Spaniard was returning from an ankle injury which forced him to retire from his opening match at the Rio Open last month.

Alcaraz, who was stung on his forehead as a swarm of bees forced a delay in his quarter-final win over Alexander Zverev, recovered from 3-0 down against Medvedev to force a tie-break and clinch the first set.

He breezed through the second, breaking serve twice to secure his 13th career title and become the first repeat winner at Indian Wells since Novak Djokovic won three straight titles from 2014 to 2016.