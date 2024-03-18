Reggae singer Queen Ifrica wants Dancehall star Vybz Kartel to be a mentor to youth if he’s released from prison.

While concert enthusiasts are preoccupied with Kartel having his ‘Long Walk to Freedom’ moment, Ifrica has other ambitions for the Life We Living artist.

“I am telling you Vybz Kartel, if dem let you out babes, if yuh nuh come join wid Nyan-ko-pong Jamaican people fi defend di yutes dem inna the inner city weh a dead out, because dem waan dem fi dead out because a dem a the true inheritance of this land here, and the new Jamaica cannot mek if dem deh here a gwaan like dem free and wild,” she expressed.

“Vybz Kartel, if yuh come a road Friday morning, Saturday morning, two weeks after dem seh, ‘Yes, you must go’, and nuh come join wid Nyan-ko-pong Jamaican Maroon – cause remember babes, yuh seh yaa Maroon. Come show we what kind of Maroon yuh be, once and for all, because Nyan-ko-pong Jamaican people need defence.”

However, Kartel in the past, has repeatedly voiced his opposition to being deemed a role model to youth.

Attorneys for the Worl’ Boss are eyeing bail following his overturned murder conviction by the Judicial Committee of the UK Privy Council on Thursday. For all intents and purposes, Kartel is no longer a convict but is on remand until the local Court of Appeal decides whether he will be retried.