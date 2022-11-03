World number one Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals at the Paris Masters with a straight-set win over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

US Open champion Alcaraz, 19, recorded a comfortable victory over 28th ranked Dimitrov.

The Spaniard will face Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev or Denmark’s Holger Rune next.

Later, Serbia’s former world number one Novak Djokovic meets Russian Karen Khachanov in the third round.

Djokovic has won the title in his past two appearances, in 2019 and 2021, winning 15 of his past 16 matches in Paris – with his only loss coming against world number 19 Khachanov in the 2018 final.