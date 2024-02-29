Oswald Robinson has been elected to serve a 7th term as President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU).

The SVGTU recently held its general elections on the 27th and 28th of February.

The results of those elections are as follows:

President – Bro. Oswald Robinson

1st Vice President – Bro. Vanrick Williams

2nd Vice President – Sis Yokanne Blugh-Holder

General Secretary – Sis. Ketty Kydd-Rhynd

Assistant General Secretary – Sis. Tishanna Reid

Treasurer – Bro. Meriah Samuel

Public Relations Officer – Sis. Fiona Charles

and

Committee Members – Bro. Anthony Compton Sis. Reba Cozier.

According to a release from the SVGTU, the elected officers will be installed at the SVGTU’s 23rd Biennial Convention scheduled for April 2024 for the 2024-2026 Biennium.