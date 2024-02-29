Oswald Robinson has been elected to serve a 7th term as President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU).
The SVGTU recently held its general elections on the 27th and 28th of February.
The results of those elections are as follows:
President – Bro. Oswald Robinson
1st Vice President – Bro. Vanrick Williams
2nd Vice President – Sis Yokanne Blugh-Holder
General Secretary – Sis. Ketty Kydd-Rhynd
Assistant General Secretary – Sis. Tishanna Reid
Treasurer – Bro. Meriah Samuel
Public Relations Officer – Sis. Fiona Charles
and
Committee Members – Bro. Anthony Compton Sis. Reba Cozier.
According to a release from the SVGTU, the elected officers will be installed at the SVGTU’s 23rd Biennial Convention scheduled for April 2024 for the 2024-2026 Biennium.