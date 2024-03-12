Wednesday March 6th saw the Agricultural Region One of the Extension and Advisory Services Division conduct a workshop on Climate Smart Technologies for Sustainable Vegetable production at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre.

Over 45 farmers, from all 6 agriculture districts attended the workshop which was facilitated by Agriculture officer and Region One Supervisor, Philbert Gould.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the objectives of the workshop were to provide information on the 2024 Dry Season outlook, on water harvesting techniques and storage, develop strategies for moisture management and water use efficiency for sustained vegetable production during the current dry spell and provide an opportunity for networking and information sharing among farmers.