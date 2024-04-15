As the start time for construction on the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale draws closer, the search for land to facilitate the relocation of Pole Yard residents continues.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday, noted that while it’s not necessary for the residents to be relocated for the purposes of the hospital’s construction, it is being done simultaneously as part of the Government’s overall push for a modern city at Arnos Vale.

“Well—Pole Yard—I have the Chief Surveyor looking for lands and we are identifying places where we can do things for the Pole Yard. It’s not necessary for Pole Yard to be relocated for the purpose of the hospital, but the government has taken the decision to do it within the context of overall modern city which we’d be building there. So we are also working on that simultaneously. We may find some lands in West St. George, but we’re not going to find all the lands at one place.” The Prime Minister said.

The Acute Referral Hospital is to be constructed at an estimated cost of US$98 million, with more than 80 million going towards the construction of the hospital and purchasing of necessary equipment.

The remainder will be used to strengthen healthcare resilience through a system of reforms across the health sector and project management and consultancy fees.

