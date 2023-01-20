There will be zero tolerance for reckless driving on the roads of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sergeant 444 Kenny Jones during an appearance on WEFM’s COP CHAT program urged the nation’s road users to be cautious and careful while travelling, warning that failure to do so can result in the suspension of their driver’s license.

“We also want to send a strong message, when it comes to any acts of dangerous driving on the streets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the traffic department has a zero tolerance approach when it comes to this. The Commissioner of Police has the authority to suspend one’s driver’s license pending a determination of that case. So your license can be suspended by the Commissioner of Police pending determination of that matter, so we just want persons to be mindful of that.

Once we have evidence that you are driving in any dangerous manner, we can take away your driver’s license,” Sergeant Jones said.

Earlier in the interview Sergeant Jones noted that a charge of dangerous driving can result in a maximum fine of $2500.