The Offering National Support for Internship Training and Employment (ON-SITE) programme was officially launched on Thursday 19th January 2023 at the Methodist Church Hall. ON-SITE is a six-month internship programme designed to better equip the nation’s youth to participate in the new and dynamic global space.

The programme is funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan) at a cost of approximately US$500,000, with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines also contributing EC $40,000.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to SVG Peter Sha-Li Lan during the launch, vowed to stand by the young people of this country.

“Our message is Taiwan will always stand by the young people here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We are encouraging you to apply for ON-SITE, for our scholarship, we will always be there,” Ambassador Sha-Li Lan.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to SVG assured that there are more programs in the works that will benefit the youth of this nation, as he vowed to work toward a brighter future for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The selected ON-SITE participants will be placed at private sector businesses/firms across a wide range of industries and they will receive a monthly stipend that is commensurate with their achieved levels of education and skill set.