Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves lead this Country’s delegation to the International Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, which takes place in France

The Summit seeks to build a new contract between the countries of the North and the South to address climate change and the global crisis.

Organizers say this event will be an opportunity to address key issues such as reform of multilateral development banks, debt crisis, innovative financing and international taxes and special drawing rights.

The Summit’s ambition is to bring together several agendas, and to propose innovative solutions to address the issues.

The first day of the Summit will be punctuated by an opening ceremony, followed by six round tables, 30 branded events and over 50 parallel events.