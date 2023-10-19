The World Pediatric Project’s (WPP) Urology team is currently on the ground and hard at work.

The team has been able to assess 45 children, both local and regional, at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Sunday 15th September, 2023.

27 of the children assessed were Vincentian, 3 Grenadians, 6 St. Lucians, 7 Barbadians, 1 Dominican and 1 Kittitian.

According to an official release 18 surgeries are scheduled to be completed between October 16th and October 19th 2023.

The WPP’s team is led by Dr. Doug Coplen who is accompanied by Anesthesiologist Dr. Thomas Bohannon and Nurse Joanna Thomeczek.

Local support was extended by Pediatric General Surgeon, Dr. Jasmine Ellis and Urologist, Dr. Diana Martinez as well as local Operating Theatre and Recovery nurses.

The World Pediatric Project in their release expressed gratitude to the Mustique Charitable Foundation and Trinity School of Medicine for sponsoring this mission and their continuous support in making a difference in the lives of Caribbean children.