The management of crime scenes is critical to the overall success of investigations being carried out by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

This statement was made by Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams during the opening ceremony of a Crime Scene Management Course on Tuesday.

Acting Commissioner Williams reminded the participants that the primary objective of the police is to prevent and detect crime. He said that particular objective is twinned with the mission of the RSVGPF.

The Acting Commissioner said that the manner in which police officers as First Responders secure a crime scene speaks volumes about the trajectory of the investigation going forward.

He called on course participants to incorporate the training they receive, in their lives and practice as police officers.