On April 17th and 18th 2023, World Pediatric Project (“WPP”) hosted its first Physical Therapy mission for the year at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The mission lasted for two (2) full days and was led by physical therapist, Lisa Bebko. She was accompanied by occupational therapist, Jessica Lynn.

According to the WPP, they also had support from local physiotherapist, Mrs. Janelle Ballah, who works at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The team saw a total of 28 children who have disabilities or genetic disorders that impair their ability to walk, affect their fine motor and their overall ability to function daily. The youngest of the children that were assessed was a little 3-month-old baby with Spina Bifida, a condition that affects the spinal cord.

Wheelchairs were donated to two families on this occasion by the Physical Therapy team to assist with the children’s ability to be more independent in moving around.

The next upcoming team that will be in St. Vincent is the Scoliosis mission led by Dr. James Bennett. This mission is scheduled for May 13th – 20th, 2023.