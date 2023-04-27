The Vincentian public has been invited to share any ideas that they think will improve VincyMas with the Carnival Development Corporation.

The invitation was extended by Chairman of the CDC Ricardo Adams at a press conference held earlier this week.

He encouraged persons to reach out to the CDC directly to share their ideas as opposed to just posting them on social media.

“There are a lot of brilliant Vincentians with wonderful ideas, there are a lot of experts on VincyMas in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. If you have a wonderful idea that you want to share with the CDC, reach out to the CDC, if you have a wonderful idea on which you want likes and shares then put it on social media, and I think if you genuinely want to effect change, if you genuinely have good ideas that you want to get—the CDC is always ready and willing to listen,” Adams said.

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) will be launching Vincymas 2023 on Saturday May 6th at the Victoria Park. This year the launch will take on a new format with a family fun day beginning at 10.00 am. The attractions for the children will include Bouncing Castles, Go Carts along with face painting, mascots and much more. There will also be an area designated for adult games such as dominoes, draughts and a pool table will be positioned for the day.