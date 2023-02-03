The World Pediatric Project (WPP) was successful in their recent speech and behavioral therapy mission, despite the challenge of not receiving their luggage with some of the necessary materials to complete their task.

According to the WPP, this mission has expanded its scope to fill the varied needs of the children every time the team returns to the island, with leader of the team, Miriam Kerr who specializes in cleft lip and palate, speech and language disorders.

The WPP’s local Consultant pediatrician and neurologist Dr. Mishka Duncan-Adams along with local WPP staff and hospital nurses were amongst the contingent that executed the flow of the clinic.

The Team consisted of a speech pathologist/therapist, a behavior analyst, a stuttering and articulation disorder specialist, augmentative communication specialist, a speech language pathologist, and an early intervention and pediatric feed therapist.

Speech, language therapist and behavior analyst Amy Swaim, who has been coming for the last 5 years, says some of the patients/children are doing better, due to the parents being much more involved.