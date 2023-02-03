Two semi-automatic guns with accompanying ammunition were discovered by police yesterday, Thursday February 2nd during a special joint operation.

According to an official release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, “a joint operation between members of the Narcotics, Rapid Response, and Special Services Units was conducted in Bower Mountain, Georgetown on Thursday, February 2, 2023.”

During the operation, one AR-15 rifle, One Draco gun, two magazines, and ninety-three (93) rounds of 5.56 ammunition were discovered and seized by the police.

Police say that four (4) persons were arrested on suspicion and taken into custody pending the outcome of an investigation into the discovery.

No one has been charged up to press time. Investigations are ongoing.