Antigua and Barbuda has said that it can locate the West Africans, who were brought to the twin islands from Nigeria via chartered Antigua Airways flights recently.

There were reports that some of the Africans are missing and may have sought transport off Antigua to neighbouring countries and the United States.

Antigua’s Information Minister Melford Nicholas told members of the media on Thursday that approximately 637 of the 911 Africans remain on the island.

Nicholas said the government is weighing its options to return the Africans to their homeland or make them legal residents.

The question was raised regarding offering protections to the Africans who may seek asylum due to issues in their homeland.