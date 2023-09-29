The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to move their services online, making better use of advancing technologies.

This expected improvement in efficiency will come through the implementation of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines leg of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP) which is also being carried out in several OECS countries, namely: Grenada, St. Lucia, and Dominica.

Project Coordinator of the World Bank sponsored project Winston George said that persons will be able to accomplish tasks such as the payment of a driver’s license fee on more on their device of choice.

Stakeholders include: the government, citizens, businesses, and regional partners such as the OECS, ECTEL, ECCB, and CARICOM IMPACS who play a role in the implementation of the project.

Departments that are directly involved with the implementation of the project include: the Information Technology Services Division (ITSD), Customs and Excise, the Civil registry, Land registry, Land and Surveys department, the Electoral and Passport offices and the Treasury. These departments are expected to contribute and benefit significantly from the implementation of this project.